Zimplow’s operating profit declines by 41%

By Edward Mukaro

A reduction in export sales and related exchange gains due to COVID- 19 induced lockdowns saw Zimplow Group operating profit decline by 41 percent (%), compared to the prior year, according to the groups 2020 FY Financial Results.

However, revenue increased by 17% compared to the previous year driven by growth in volumes across the major product range at Farmec, Barzem, CT Bolts and Mealiebrand.

Barzem posted operational of 8%, as revenue grew by 47%, driven by a 4-fold growth in whole goods volumes.

The positive performance was achieved albeit with the negative impacts of COVID- 19, which saw working hours going down, compared to the prior year.

“We, however, lost time to COVID- 19 causing an 18% drop-in hours sold compared to the prior year. The business unit’s contribution to the group’s profitability stood at 20%,” stated Zimplow.

Farmec had an impressive performance with revenue growing by 13% driven by the tractor and implements volumes growth of 30% and 37%, respectively, against the prior year. After-sales revenues were 21% ahead of the prior.

The introduction of the Massey Ferguson four-wheel driven tractors in the lower horsepower range in Zimbabwe and re-organisation of the supply chain helped the business unit grow its volumes despite the COVID- 19 pandemic disruption.

CT Bolts performance was excellent, as it posted 180% growth in revenue to close the year on ZW$93 million, as volumes grew by an average of 55% across all product ranges.

The group attributed the success to the various interventions made in the prior year, coupled with the new management appointments in 2020 propelling the unit to excellent results in a difficult trading environment.

Mealie brand overcame the reduction in exports to become the group’s driver, with a significant 33% contribution to the group’s profit.

The story is not the same for the group’s power division, Powermac, which recorded a drop of 23% in revenue.

On the backdrop of the positive results, the group declared a dividend of ZW$10.48 cents per share.