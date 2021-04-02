Zimpost launches Covid-19 reference stamps

By Wellington Zimbowa

THE country’s VICE President Constantine Chiwenga who also doubles as the Health and Child Care Minister, yesterday unveiled COVID- 19 commemorative stamps as the country stepped up the notch in advocacy and awareness campaign against the global pandemic.

Millions have succumbed to the disease since its outbreak in China, according to WHO.

Unveiling the Zimpost awareness stamps, Vice President Chiwenga stressed the importance of effective communication encompassing timely and credible information for public benefit.

“I am pleased to see the well-timed release of the covid-19 awareness stamps, which raise awareness on vaccinations and other preventive measures such as the washing of hands, sanitization, temperature screening and proper wearing of masks,” said Dr Chiwenga

“The stamp will carry the message everywhere, where the letter goes and will play a pivotal role in the provision of information on the pandemic,” he added.

The COVID- 19 awareness stamp, just like all other stamps, consists of a unique artwork, which speaks the language of pictures, and people from all walks of life can easily interpret and understand the message.

He applauded Zimpost for its continuous role in complementing the health delivery sector while delivering its mandate.