ZITF’s roar banks on tight COVID – 19 safety protocols

Wellington Zimbowa

PREMIER business annual expo, the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF), that failed to kick into life last year, with hovering doubts over its showcase, will this year be held in July in the country’s second city, Bulawayo, amidst tight World Health Organisation (WHO) health safety protocols, in the wake of the COVID- 19 pandemic.

At the recent cabinet meeting, the Minister of Industry and Commerce Dr Sekai Nzenza apprised Cabinet on preparation progress for this year’s 61st edition of the ZITF to be hosted in Bulawayo from the 20th to the 23rd July 2021.

Running under the theme: “Showcasing the New Normal for Business and Industry: Realities and Opportunities”, the showpiece seeks to explore ways of innovative and sustainable business models to ensure continuity during and after the pandemic.

“The Fair will be held in accordance with National and World Health Organisation (WHO) COVID- 19 guidelines,” read this week’s cabinet ministry update.

His Excellency, President Emmerson Mnangagwa will officially open the 2021 Fair on July 22.

ZITF will run for four days from July 20 to July 23 2021.

“As of 20 May 2021, 46 309 square meters out of 49 877 square meters exhibition space available for booking had been taken up. Three hundred and ninety-five (395) companies have expressed interest to exhibit at ZITF 2021, ninety-four (94) of which are leaseholders and 52 are new exhibitors. A total of nine (9) countries have confirmed their participation at the Fair, while engagements with other nations are ongoing,” read the cabinet report.

From 20 – 22 July 2021, ZITF will be hosting business days, while on the 21st July, there will be an international business conference.

Players in the agricultural implements and equipment; automotive products; building and construction; clothing and textile among others are some of the governments participating in the event.

Other organizations that are set to grace the 2021 ZITF include food product manufacturing and processing; tourism business products and services; information communication technology; pharmaceuticals and chemicals; and mining equipment companies.

The government’s bid to woe local and foreign investors will get another boost.

Briefing cabinet, the Industry Minister said 105 participants have registered to participate at the International Business Conference, with 52 having already paid.

COVID- 19 has seen a lot of outdoor and indoor exhibitions struck-off the calendar due to the pandemic, as the government implemented regulations to curb the spread of the pandemic.