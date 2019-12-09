ZSE, GetBucks sign MOU

By Anyway Machani

THE Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) and GetBucks Microfinance Bank Limited recently tied the note with a view to breathing life into the long anticipated alternative exchange.

In a statement, ZSE expressed excitement at the partnership that will deliver the platform aimed at empowering Small to Medium Enterprises in the country.

“The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange Limited (“ZSE”) wishes to advise stakeholders on the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) between the ZSE and GetBucks Microfinance Bank Limited (“GetBucks”). The partnership will entail the two parties working together towards operationalising the Zimbabwe Emerging Enterprise Market (“ZEEM”).

“The ZEEM product will be offered through an Over The Counter platform targeted at initially offering working capital solutions for formalised businesses, including Small to Medium Enterprises (“SMEs”),” read the statement

Over time, ZSE will facilitate and assist small to medium size enterprises to list on the secondary bourse through training, workshops and other initiatives to educate SMEs on benefits of listing and meeting the requirements. GetBucks is expected to will play a critical role by providing the requisite support

ZSE and GetBucks are also working together in establishing a receivables exchange, which will be a precursor to the ZEEM project.

“This collaboration reinforces ZSE’s drive to foster the growth of the capital markets in Zimbabwe and resonates with our organization’s vision of facilitating Economic Development in Zimbabwe and Africa. The ZSE is looking forward to a fruitful partnership with GetBucks in ensuring the growth of SMEs under ZEEM,” read the statement.