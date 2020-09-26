ZSE’s e-platform to improve ease of doing business

By Varaidzo Zhakata

THE Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) has gone a mile further in creating a conducive environment of conducting business, as the bourse launched online trading that is set to promote the ease of doing business, as it will enable the retail sector and independent investors to trade, while they can now also access features that were previously inaccessible.

Launching of the trading platform by the ZSE allows investors’ admittance to the market for trading; their individual portfolios, as well as market information via a web portal.

Unlike the traditional way that requires a physical encounter with the stockbroker, the new platform enables investors to access the market distantly.

Ease of doing business is enabled as the platform comes with technologically advanced material allowing retailers and individual investors to carry out their businesses, despite their respective locations.

According to the ZSE, investors will be allowed to invest from a minimum amount of ZWL$500.

“The minimum initial investment to be made through ZSE Direct is ZWL$500.

“ZSE Direct will be accessible through the web portal (www.zsedirect.co.zw) and in due course, a mobile application will also be launched,” read the statement.

Addressing attendees at the virtual launch of the platform, ZSE chief executive officer Justin Bgoni said the new platform will enable investors to gain control over their investments as well as allowing retails investors to match their orders with what is on the market, a distinct feature that was accessible to stockbrokers only.

ZSE further highlighted that the trading platform serves to make investing easy, especially for first-time users and give them understanding and experience of the process of having their own stockbroking account and their own CSD account.

“Only Zimbabweans with valid I.Ds and Zimbabwean bank accounts will be able to register on the platform in the initial phase,” reads part of the statement.

Some of the features that come with the platform to ensure ease of doing business is achieved are User Interface with its key features such as buying, selling and checking your balances are easy to find and navigate, your Portfolio which indicates view of your portfolio indicating securities in your CSD account as well as the valuation of that portfolio, Market Statistics, Market Depth, Price Range on Buy and Sells Tabs and tutorials.