Minister Mavima tours Old Mutual’s eight2five hub

By Nomagugu Konke

The eight2five hub owned by Old Mutual this week invited the Skills and Audit Minister, Honorable Paul Mavima on the tour of the business hub and startup projects in the capital.

The innovation hub focuses on creating a modern professional and energetic work environment to stimulate the creativity and productivity of entrepreneurial businesses.

The program aims at capacitating entrepreneurs through business development and coaching, seed funding, and acceleration.

Speaking at the tour of the hub, Minister Mavima said the hub is providing the startup with a modernized and decent workplace.

“The startups have decent workplaces where they can develop their businesses, I am happy about this program and I wish I could replicate it with the support of our corporate world,

“We can also cascade it to our provinces so that the entirety of Zimbabwe is covered. As we always say, we can never have enough entrepreneurs in a country: they are the engines of economic growth and they are the ones, who will facilitate the solving of various developments,

The Minister also said innovators who are being incubated here are the ones who will solve some of the problems that we have in Zimbabwe in various sectors of the economy.

“I am glad that they offer services to people who walk in with ideas but have no place to where those ideas can be developed, they don’t emphasize so much on issues of qualification, as long as you have a good idea, they work with them to develop that idea.

“I have seen it in San Francisco and in India; this is why countries like India have become world leaders in terms of start-ups in the tech field,” he said.