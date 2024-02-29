Macorabrii agency: A cut above the rest

By Allan Mbotshwa

Macorabrii Investments is an employment agency categorized in the SME sector that creates employment opportunities, the entity was created in 2019, registered in 2021, and is the brainchild of Maria Madondo.

The agency is committed to helping organizations and individuals to increase their productivity through better utilization of their human resources and in the process enabling them to achieve competitive levels within their area of operation.

The organization offers a wide range of skilled personnel for many areas particularly top executives, management executives, engineers, marketing and sales professionals, technical staff, information technology personnel, telemarketers, administrative and customer support professionals, and all labor related jobs maids, drivers, carpenters, to mention but a few.

Macorabrii does not take anyone to be eligible for employment rather they run an intensive background check which clears the prospective employee of any criminal record, qualifications for the particular job they want, and ability to operate within the given environment.

The agency is run by a seven-member team that is particularly skilled in dealing with the needs of all clients and also offers training to some of its members who will be put in the field when the need arises.

The Macorabrii team consists of Cosoco Chingindi who is the C.E.O, Henry Samapenda advisor, Shupikai Chikoti in charge of training, Kudakwashe Chigomararwa who is the consultant for the firm, Bridget Murau the secretary and Kudakwashe Maodza the publicity personnel.

Macorabrii is an award-winning agency through its professional conduct and a top-notch business initiative that has seen the firm create a supply to the demand that is with the labor industry, the award came from the Zimbabwe Integrated Traders Association (ZITA).

The agency came about as a way to curb unemployment within the country and an initiative to empower women and the girl child through meaningful opportunities whilst doing away with poverty. Employment also helps in youths shunning drug and substance abuse.

Speaking in an interview, Maria Madondo the founder said this initiative has helped many people and they are gearing up to create more opportunities within the firm.

“We have several plans on the table that we will implement this year, which will see the company soaring higher and offering more services within the country, we have a dedicated team and we are confident we can achieve this before the end of the coming year.