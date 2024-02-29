Zim Delights promoting healthy eating through traditional foods

By Allan Mbotshwa

Zim Delights is a small enterprise that was founded in 2018 and it focuses on promoting healthy lifestyles through traditional foods as a substitution for the common foods being consumed daily.

The firm produces an array of traditional foods like munyevhe, mhunga, manhuchu and dried derere, in the snack area it has roasted pumpkin seeds and dried peanuts.

“The issue of healthy living is the most topical matter in the country so we took it upon ourselves to create a company that would offer healthy food thereby resulting in longer life spans and less food-related diseases,” said the company representative Melanie Chitambira.

The products are sourced in Marondera where there is an intricate network of locals who have been empowered through this scheme and given a chance to earn a living through farming of the required goods.

Other products that the company supplies are sourced in Mutoko showing how this one entity has managed to create employment and better the livelihoods of it supplies in various parts of the country.

The company operates from Hillside in the capital which is the distribution hub and residents in the area enjoy professional services from the staff at Zim Delights, the Marondera site is currently being utilised for warehouse and operation services.

“Many people in the Hillside area love our products and we have a firm demand base to which we can cater, however, we want to grow and become a household brand, and this can only be achieved by growing the company and having outlets across the country,” she said.

The steady growth of the entity and their willingness to engage bigger platforms with a much greater demand base shows the innovation of SMEs in the country and with the aid of events like the SMEs International Expo, they can realize their dreams of becoming corporates within the business circles.

SMEs are integral to the betterment of the lives of many people in the country and to stabilize the economy through infrastructural development and employment creation to curb the scourge of poverty which may lead to negative effects in society.