Prospect Lithium Zimbabwe takes proactive steps to address water scarcity concerns in Goromonzi

By Laurence Kanyasa

Amidst nationwide water crisis that has gripped the country, Goromonzi based mining giant Prospect Lithium Zimbabwe (PLZ) has taken proactive measures to address water shortages by refurbishing and raising the Chinyika 3 dam spillway.

“Prospect Lithium Zimbabwe acknowledges the nationwide drought crisis currently being faced throughout the country. The low water levels in dams are not unique to Goromonzi alone where PLZ is located,” said PLZ General Manager Mr. Henry Zhu.

However, to address the water scarcity issue, Prospect Lithium Zimbabwe has taken proactive steps to increase the water capacity of nearby dams.

The company recently constructed and raised the Chinyika 3 dam spillway by 1.5 meters

Construction was completed in February this year with the hope harvesting rain water through the 2024 to 2025 rain season.

The spillway is expected to harvest an additional 1500MGL of water, equivalent to 1.5 million cubic meters.

This improvement was made with the intention of ensuring water availability for both local communities, agricultural farmers, and the PLZ industry.

“Looking towards the future, Prospect Lithium Zimbabwe has long-term plans to construct an additional dam downstream of Chinyika 3 dam. This new dam is expected to have a water capacity ranging from 5000MGL to 8000MGL, further increasing the accessibility of water resources for all stakeholders involved,”said, PLZ Assistant General Manager, Rugare Dhobbie.

In a bid to further increase water availability, PLZ has requested approval from ZINWA to raise the dam-walls and spillway of surrounding dams, aiming to contribute to water security.

“Prospect Lithium Zimbabwe is dedicated to playing its part in ensuring water security for all,”she said.

It is important to note that the drought affecting dams around PLZ is a national crisis, not unique to the area, and efforts to address the water scarcity issue should be commended.

The company’s actions reflect its commitment to sustainable water management and responsible usage.

“Collaboration between industries, communities, and government entities will be crucial in developing long-term solutions to address the ongoing crisis,”said Mr Zhu, PLZ GM.

As part of its CSR projects in 2023, PLZ constructed the Kubatsirana clinic bridge, which is awaiting its official opening.

These CSR initiatives demonstrate the company’s commitment to investing in the local community.

In 2024, PLZ CSR projects will focus on tackling water shortages by drilling boreholes in various areas of the district, including ward 17 (2 boreholes), ward 16, and ward 13.

In the long run and over the next 10 years, PLZ will make great strides in providing clean water access to the communities of Goromonzi.

With the goal of drilling 5 boreholes every year, for the next 10 years the company will establish 50 boreholes in various locations across the province hoping to reach even more communities in need and ensure sustainable access to clean water for generations to come.

The impact of this initiative is transformative, as countless families will have access to clean and safe water for drinking, cooking, and sanitation.

“This will not only improve the overall health and well-being of the community members but also has positive ripple effects on education, livelihoods, and poverty alleviation,” the GM said.