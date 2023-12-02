HAIL MEDIA DEVELOPMENTS – MUSWERE

By Vimbai Kamoyo

Information Minister Jenfan Muswere says there have been tremendous technological developments among the media houses, the Business Connect reports.

Speaking at the cabinet briefing the minister said that most of the media infrastructure was way above half complete.

“The Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Jenfan Muswere reported progress on projects under his purview that the modernization of the Central FM Studio in Gweru is at 70% completion. The modernization of Khulumani FM Studio, Bulawayo is at 70% completion, and the expansion of Star FM Transmission Service is now 100% complete.

“That the renovations of Mbembesi Community Radio Station Studio are 20% complete. Mbembesi Community Radio Station has commenced broadcasting utilizing provisional studio equipment; supported by training sessions on governance, content production, and sustainability facilitated by the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe,” he said.

The minister said several researches were being carried out to give a true picture of the liberation struggle.

“The undocumented National Heroes/Heroines Obituaries production is ongoing. Research is currently underway for the seven Chinhoyi battle heroes namely: Christopher Chatambudza, Simon Chingozha, Godfree Matsikidze(Dube), Chubby Sawana, Arthur Maramba, and Swazini Ndlovu,” he said.

There have been concerted efforts to document the adverse effects of the sanctions and the minister made mention of that.

“Anti-sanction coverage is now complete. Anti-sanctions documentary to indicate the effects of sanctions on the people of Zimbabwe across different sectors has commenced, that Bioscope Interactive Outreach Programme has been conducted in Mashonaland Central Province,” he said.