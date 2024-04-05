Uphold high standards of integrity – Minister Ndlovu

By Nomagugu Konke

Minister of Industry and Commerce Mangaliso Ndlovu during the signing of performance contracts urged the departments under his ministry to cooperate with the expectations of President Mnangagwa.

According to the expectations of the President, high work ethic, humility, respect, and integrity to meet service delivery expectations.

Last month, Ministers and Heads of Public sector agencies signed a performance-based contract

“As I sign these contracts with you, I expect everyone to align with the expectations of His Excellency the President wherein he emphasized high work ethic, humility, respect and integrity to ensure that service delivery and expectations of the general populaces thus living no one and no place.

“In addition innovation, industrialization, rural development, and implementation of the e-government system should be of major priority,” he said.

Minister Ndlovu said the signing of the performance contract serves as a roadmap towards achieving measurable outcomes.

“Performance contracts provide us with a comprehensive framework to measure, monitor, and evaluate the performance of our departments and agencies.

“They serve as a roadmap, guiding us toward the achievement of specific, measurable, and impactful outcomes that directly benefit our citizens and stakeholders.

“In signing these contracts, we reaffirm our commitment to transparency and accountability. We recognize that the trust bestowed upon us by the public comes with the responsibility to deliver on our promises and ensure that every action we take is in the best interest of those we serve,” he said.

He also said the ministry will establish monitoring and evaluation mechanisms to ensure the successful implementation of the contracts.

“Regular progress reports will be prepared, and performance reviews will be conducted to track our achievements, identify areas for improvement, and address any challenges that may arise along the way,” he said.