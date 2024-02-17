Practical Perspective of AI and Drones Telemedicine Kits

By Professor Stephen Mashingaidze

In my last article, I explored the role of AI and Telemedicine in emergencies and disasters. In the just-ended Dubai World Governance Conference our President initiated the adoption of Dubai AI technologies this is a policy shift and a very welcome development. This would require critical skills in the implementation of the technology-intensive project.

Today in this article I will bring to your attention drone telemedicine kits and AI. The Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe has the relevant laws governing the importation and ownership of drones a license is actually required and there is need to understand that drone kits can be put to good use in emerging economies like Zimbabwe and African nations.

Machine learning is an enabler in the drone technologies makes it possible through the development of modules that gives instructions to the hardware and ultimate drone kits. The quality of software levels of sophistication embedded in the DNA of the drones powering the drones to be useful. According to Ashan Abbas in a recent interview pointed out that sojro drones telemedicine kits are the World’s first drones for live consultations with medical experts.

(www.http://tech4lifeenterprises.com/telemedicine-drone -kits-to revolutionize/ is a reference point. It is equipped with high resolution cameras and network capacity for telemedicine consultations along with devices to examine patients in remote areas. These drones can be used by health and humanitarian organisations in Africa including disaster, and emergence care bodies, and set-ups of ambulance, hospitals and primary healthcare in remote areas. There is much talk of Generative AI and solutions that can be developed to manage challenges in all spheres of life.

The SMEs and Corporates in Zimbabwe must take a step towards building the critical skills and special purpose vehicles since the University Hubs and available human resources are not fully utilized. According to https://d3.harvard.edu/platform-digit/submission/shield-ai/n Shield AI builds autonomous drones for special operations and military operations with resilient AI-powered products. With these and many world reknown developments in AI the drones aspect is now possible and a feasible reality .

I urge SMEs and Corporates to ride on this space and make a difference . Key players like Tesla, Open AI , Google , IBM, Amazon, Meta and Microsoft these are key drivers to the future of Generative AI.There are plenty of revenue earning opportunities. With the increased focus on drone telemedicine kits collaborations and the public private sector drive will make Africa and Zimbabwe dig into tech driven revenues. The year 2024 is a very tough one and the trading conditions remain very challenging in all nations. There is no better or best environment given the geopolitics prevailing at the moment in the European and Middle East conflicts.

It’s now pertinent to know that AI is now utilised in a number of areas in in Drone telemedicine Kits and I see opportunities for drone manufacturers, users and distributors . There is an urgent drive to solve these disasters and emergencies that AI became handy. The popularity of AI innovative technologies and its impact on drone telemedicine kits is now visible. This now requires all partners involved to prepare in terms resource allocation and tapping into the first world research like Amazon , Telsa and their special purpose vehicles SpaceX and Deep Blue to partner with NASA. For Zimbabwe this a real driver for dealing with the medical situations given the vagaries of poor healthcare practices now.

The government of Zimbabwe has a big role to play in drone telemedicine kits development policies to ensure risks are minimised and more positive approach is adopted in SMES nationally. I am running an online educational AI and Drone Telemedicine Kits technologies in Africa an evidence based approach lead by Dr Shariq koja and Ashan Abbas.

• Professor Stephen Mashingaidze, Managing Director and Co-Founder of Springbok Consulting (Pvt) Ltd & Team Leader at Scotel/Tech4Life Africa email me for feedback on mashiconsultinternational@gmail.com cc stephen@aartec.com