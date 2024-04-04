Pacific 24 Hr Hospital staff resuscitate flat-line patient

By Allan Mbotshwa

One Doctor and eight nurses from Pacific 24 Hr Hospital managed to resuscitate a patient who had flat-lined from a drowning incident that occurred in Tafara, Gazebo.

The 14-month-old patient fell into a shallow well and the mother only found the child after some time and he was non-responsive, they tried to conduct basic first aid to see what they could have done.

Upon realisation that the child might be saved, the parents rushed to Pacific 24 to get professional help.

A quick examination showed that the child had a faint and weak heartbeat while being close to death but due to the efforts made by the nine-member team headed by Doctor M Mandaza, they managed to resuscitate the infant after a grueling hour battle to save his life.

“When the mother arrived, she was panicked and had thought the baby was dead, however, an examination showed that the infant had a faint and weak heartbeat and we rushed to get him into the resuscitation room, I headed the nine-member team for a period of close to one hour until we managed to bring back the child from the brink of death,” said Doctor Mandaza in a statement.

The child is now in a stable condition, he has shown activity like running about and also sulking from his mother and is showing signs of full recovery Doctor Mandaza kept him for overnight observation but he will be discharged anytime now because he is in a better state. The mother is now in jubilant as her son has been helped by the very best of what the medical sector has to offer in the capital.