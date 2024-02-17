ZACRAS celebrates 20th Anniversary

By Nomagugu Konke

Zimbabwe Association of Community Radio Stations (ZACRAS) celebrated its 20th Anniversary, as the world commemorated World Radio Day on the 13th of February, under the theme ‘Radio: A century informing, entertaining and educating’.

ZACRAS is a non-profit association established in 2003 to promote community Radio interests in Zimbabwe.

In a statement, ZACRAS Board Chairperson Artwell Nkomo said this year holds special significance for them as it marked two decades of empowering communities through the transformative power of radio.

“For the past 20 years, ZACRAS has been at the forefront of championing community radio initiatives in Zimbabwe.

We have witnessed how community radio stations have become vital platforms for amplifying the voices of marginalized communities, promoting local content, and addressing the unique needs of diverse populations.

“The current 14 licensed community radio stations are at different capacity levels and we want to ensure their continued existence and success in the communities as they provide local voices an opportunity to be heard and they are a critical source of information for the community,” he said.

Since the licensing of 14 community radio stations in Zimbabwe, there has been increased information conveyance and dialogue. Through the airwaves, community radio has connected people, promoted local culture and budding musicians from marginalized communities.

“World Radio Day provides us with a valuable opportunity to reflect on the immense impact that radio has had on our society,” he said.

World Radio Day is celebrated to raise awareness of the importance of radio in providing information, entertainment, and education.