Big names grace the Business Connect Iconic Awards ceremony

By Vimbai Kamoyo

The Business Connect Iconic Awards attracted the crème de la crème of the country’s business and social community.

Among the guests was eye specialist Doctor Solomon Guramatunhu. Dr Guramatunhu is an internationally acclaimed ophthalmologist (specialist in eye care). He is also known as a philanthropist. Dr Guramatunhu is the proprietor of Optinova Eyecare, top of the range shops that sell optical instruments.

In the house was the iconic Rebecca Chisamba, popularly known as Mai Chisamba, a talk show queen in which she hosts the “Mai Chisamba Show” on ZTV. She is also a philanthropist, helping raise funds for and donating goodies to the less fortunate. She is a supporter of the Maunganidze Children’s Home in Chitungwiza.

Ivan Craig, a top agronomist was also among the guests who came to witness the third series of the awards. Now a Sales and Marketing with Agriseeds, Craig is known countrywide for his agricultural knowledge.

Founder and President of The Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers, Zimbabwe, Denford Mutashu, took his time to be among the guests.

The CZR is an umbrella body for the Retail Sector and clients are the shop owners cutting across the divide from grocery shops, clothing shops, uniform retailers, hardware retailers, saloons and barbershops, cell phone retailers, accessories shops, hair pieces shops, cosmetics shops etc.

It’s worth noting that Mutashu worked for a local indigenous retail group called Foodworld Supermarkets for 17 years and 7 months. He started at the parcels counter, as a cleaner, shelf packer, receiving assistant, till operator, butchery block man, bakery table hand, costing clerk, supervisor, buyer, Assistant Manager, Human Resources Manager, Chief Security Officer, and Branch Manager to General Manager.

ZANU PF Commissariat Department Director Dr Davison Gomo gave weight to the event with his appearance and participation. It was Dr Gomo who outlined the criteria used in adjudicating the nominees.