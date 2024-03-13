PLZ celebrates women’s day in style

By Laurence Kanyasa

Mining firm, Prospect Lithium Zimbabwe joined the rest of the world in celebrating women’s day in recognition of the hard work by women at the company and the community.

In celebration of International Women’s Day, women workers of PLZ were surprised with fresh roses and a hamper as a token of gratitude for their hard work and dedication.

Speaking during the celebrations PLZ general manager Mr Henry Zhu said female employees play a crucial role in the operations of the mine, and their dedication and hard work do not go unnoticed.

“As we celebrate the achievements of women around the world, let us also reflect on the importance of unity in our workplace,” said the GM.

He went on to say regardless of nationality, gender, or any other differences, we are all part of the same team, working towards a common goal.

“Whether you are Zimbabwean or Chinese, your hard work and commitment are what drive our success as a company,” said Zhu.

The GM also emphasized the need to create a safe and comfortable working environment that accommodates and appreciate the hard work by women.

“On this special day, let us reaffirm our dedication to creating a workplace where everyone feels valued, respected, and empowered to reach their full potential,” Said Mr Henry Zhu.

Speaking at the same occasion PLZ Assistant General Manager Rugare Dhobbie expressed gratitude for the women workers and acknowledged their significant contributions to the success of the mine.

“I want to take this opportunity to specifically recognize and appreciate the hard work and dedication of our female employees here at Prospect Lithium Mine,” said Dhobbie.

She also took the opportunity to implore women to work together with the aim of achieving set goals in their lives

“I encourage all women here at the mine and in communities around us to support and empower each other, to lift each other up during both the good times and the challenging times” she said.

Women at the mine expressed their gratitude to the company for their commitment to uplifting women in a society that is dominated by men

“The mining industry was known for being rough, remote, and male-dominated, however, as a woman in the 21st century, I have found success in this field,” said Telca Mungwashu Safety Health Environment Assistant (SHE)

Sophia Badza, HR personell at PLZ also said she is impressed by positive attitudes of all the employees at PLZ, also I would like to thank all employees and management at PLZ for their great teamwork.

International Women’s Day is a globally recognized day that highlights the achievements and contributions of women in various fields.

It serves as a reminder of the importance of gender equality and women empowerment in society.