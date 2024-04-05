Zim records increased arrivals for 2023

By Prosper Gwapedza

Zimbabwe recorded a total of 1,344,639 arrivals during the fourth quarter of 2023, these arrivals were residents of Zimbabwe who were returning from Abroad and they occupied a large percentage of 58.

An increase of 98.8% was recorded on a Year on Year fourth quarter Arrivals. They were also measured on arrival at points of entry are Borders and Airports.

The In-transit visitors consisted of 8% of the total arrivals. These are the people who passed through Zimbabwe going to other destinations. An increase of 8.4% was recorded on the Year-on-year increase of In-transit visitors. There was also a 0.3% decrease in the total of Immigrants.

Visitors from Abroad occupied the second largest segment which consisted of 34% of the total number. This group of people includes people who visited and stayed in the Country for less than twelve months for different purposes for instance Shopping, Business, Education, and Holiday. There was a year-on-year increase of 25.5% in visitors from Abroad.

Of the 496,645 visitors who came to Zimbabwe during the fourth quarter of 2023, the largest percentage of 45.7% were people who came for a holiday. Those who came for business and in transit consisted of 23.8% and 23.4 % respectively.

Shopping and Education composed of 4.4% and 2.7% respectively. Amongst all visitors who came to Zimbabwe during the fourth quarter of 2023, 66.0% used Road transport whereas 34.0% used Air transport to enter the country.

South Africa (22.5%) topped the list of African countries which accounted for the majority of visitors during the fourth quarter of 2023. Zambia (11.1%) took the second position and Mozambique was third with 9.5%. Among other countries outside Africa, the United States of America (8.4%), Britain and Ireland (6.0%) and China (3.4%) were the top countries to visit Zimbabwe.

Beitbridge, Victoria Falls, Chirundu, Mutare, Nyamapande, Plumtree, and Kazungura were the mainly used Border posts to transport visitors into Zimbabwe. Kariba, Matengwe, and others were the least used borders to bring in visitors into the country.

Among the visitors who used Air transport, 74.1% entered through RGM International Airport, 20% of the visitors entered through Victoria Falls as their Port of Entry, and 5% entered through J.M Nkomo Airport. Kariba and Buffalo Range were the least used Airports for entry with 0.7% and 0.2% respectively.