STAKEHOLDERS HOLD A HYGIENE WORKSHOP

By Vimbai Kamoyo

The country this week held a meeting on the strategies for pooling resources for the availability and sustenance of water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH).

Speaking exclusively to The Business Connect, the Acting Director National WASH coordination, Nesbert Shirihuru, said the workshop was a culmination of consultative meetings they have had with stakeholders in finding ways of finding funding for the sector.

“We have had six consultative meetings with the whole sector, the WASH sector. These include government ministries, development partners such as United Nations agencies and civil societies. The outcome has been encouraging. This was all about finding strategies on how we can fund issues of water in the country, sanitation and general hygiene. So this meeting is to give a final eye to the whole strategy and validate it,” said Shirihuru.

He said after validating the document they will take it to their Principals who are the Permanent Secretaries.

“After we are done here we will take it to our heads who are the Permanent Secretaries of government ministries. So far so good, we are content with what we have achieved so far. The real challenge comes with implementation,” he said.

The country has in the past been accused of coming up with excellent documents and always found wanting on execution.

According to the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNESCO) website, who are one of the partners, the aim of the WASH programme in Zimbabwe was to “contribute to reduced burden of diarrhoeal diseases, including the risk of cholera, and improved productivity.”

The programme is being undertaken throughout the country with the main target being local authorities.

Writing on their website, the international non-governmental organisation, World Vision, says it doing its bit to ensure good health and sanitation in the country.

“World Vision is supporting the drilling and rehabilitation of water sources to increase the number and percentage of households using improved sources of drinking water, the percentage of households using improved sanitation facilities, and the proportion of households with basic hand-washing facilities as well as the promotion of participatory health and hygiene education (PHHE).

“We want to see all children enjoy access to clean water and improved sanitation facilities close to their homes so that they can stay well,” said World Vision.