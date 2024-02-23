Wild Encounter Safaris and Relaxation Resort making strides

By Allan Mbotshwa

Wild Encounter Safaris and Relaxation is a small-scale enterprise that is based in the hospitality sector and making strides in the industry.

The firm offers airport transfers, Safari tour guide training, and car rentals; the company was registered in 2019 after Langelihle Sibanda made the move to create her firm which offered the best services.

“I used to be Safari tour guide and I marketed my service online through my various social media handles but I want more hence the desire to start a company that would help others with the zeal to offer tour guide services,” she said.

Langelihle is a vibrant young woman who has ventured into a male-dominated industry and is making huge strides.

She started as a tour guide, where she marketed her services online thereby getting the idea to start her initiative which has resulted in a company that harbors a 7-member team.

The firm has a charity organisation called Reaching Out Charity organisation which gives back to the community in an endeavor to own their social-corporate responsibility.

The business is Bulawayo-based but has managed to attract the attention of tourists from various destinations; the main aim of the company was to market the country to both international and domestic tourists.

“Zimbabwe is beautiful and many people from outside the country acknowledge that what I want is for the locals to also see thereby creating business through domestic tourism, my team and I are dedicated to offering quality services to all tourists from far and wide.

The firm is currently in the process of acquiring a camping site that houses all the relevant requirements which will get it recognised in the international circles.

“We also help people move to various areas in the country particularly Victoria Falls, Great Zimbabwe Ruins, Matopos, and Nyanga to mention just a few.

“I would like to encourage all the women to follow their dream because it all starts with an idea and from there the only way to go is up,” she added